(WSYR-TV) — More than half of caregivers for loved ones with special needs or disabilities had little time to prepare before assuming their role. Many caregivers find it hard to maintain their own health in addition the health of the person being cared for. Stacey Watson of Fidelity Investments says that if you plan on being a caregiver, the time to prepare is now.

The average caregiver provides 34 hours of assistance each week, and seven out of ten caregivers say they don’t have enough time to address their own needs. The pandemic has only led to more feelings of stress and isolation. One of the biggest concerns occurs when a person is no longer physically or mentally able to care for a loved one. This can lead to worry and concern that the person in need can’t be cared for properly.

At Fidelity, the importance of having a plan is emphasized. This can help folks to choose a future caregiver ahead of time and to create a financial strategy for the cost of caregiving. It’s important to have another person available to take over for a little bit while the primary caregiver takes a break as well. Even helping caregivers do something as simple as running errands now and then can be monumental.

With proper planning, caregiving can be one of the most rewarding things a person can do.

For more information, visit Fidelity.com/SpecialNeedsPlanning.