Planning For The New Upstate Golisano Center For Special Needs

Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital is planning for a new center to expand and help children with special needs and specifically children with feeding disorders.

Dr. Henry Roane is professor of pediatrics at Upstate and says that the center will help to expand services that they could really use. Heather Kadey is the clinical director of Pediatric Feeding Disorders and adds that some children during early childhood refuse to eat certain types of foods or sufficient amounts of food. If this goes on long enough to affect their weight gain, growth or development, it might be time to see someone who specializes in feeding therapy. Having a center available to help children battling feeding disorders can make a big difference in a child’s life.

The program is just one of the ways that the center will be able to help children and families in Central New York and you can help too.

For more than twenty years, Golisano Children’s Hospital has hosted ‘Mystery, Malt and Merlot’ and will continue with the tradition in light of the COVId-19 Pandemic. You’re invited to bid on dozens of items during a special virtual event that opens on Monday, October 19th at 12pm and continues through to Saturday, October 24th.

To learn more about the event and to find out about how you can support Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, visit Upstate.edu/Advocates.