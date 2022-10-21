SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When she sends an e-mail, Erika Cardamone signs off with “Playfully Yours.” that gives you a little window into her life and career.



In addition to being a mom of four, and a Syracuse University grad, Erika is a speech-language pathologist who uses toys to help children develop their language skills. And she has some tips for us on some of the best ones she’s encountered recently.

Wooden AlphaPup by Leapfrog (For children 12+ months/ $29.00)

Cocomelon Magna-Tiles structures set (3 years+/ $49.95-79.95)

ZipLinx Triple Tower Blast by Blip Toys (6 years+/$44.99)

T.A.P.E.S. by Hog Wild (6 years+/$29.99)

Venn by USAopoly (10 years+ $24.99)

You can learn more about Erika’s work and check out her PAL Award winners past and present at her website, PlayOnWords.com.