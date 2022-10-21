SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When she sends an e-mail, Erika Cardamone signs off with “Playfully Yours.” that gives you a little window into her life and career.
In addition to being a mom of four, and a Syracuse University grad, Erika is a speech-language pathologist who uses toys to help children develop their language skills. And she has some tips for us on some of the best ones she’s encountered recently.
- Wooden AlphaPup by Leapfrog (For children 12+ months/ $29.00)
- Cocomelon Magna-Tiles structures set (3 years+/ $49.95-79.95)
- ZipLinx Triple Tower Blast by Blip Toys (6 years+/$44.99)
- T.A.P.E.S. by Hog Wild (6 years+/$29.99)
- Venn by USAopoly (10 years+ $24.99)
You can learn more about Erika’s work and check out her PAL Award winners past and present at her website, PlayOnWords.com.