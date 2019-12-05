Unique finds made In CNY at Plowshares Craftsfair and Peace Festival

Find unique gifts made right here in central New York at the 49th Plowshares Craftsfair & Peace Festival. It is billed as CNY’s premier multicultural craft fair but is so much more with live music, food and a spirit of fellowship that unites the community throughout the weekend.

Plowshares committee member, Lanny Freshman, discussed the event serving as the main fundraiser for the Syracuse Peace Council, “It represents and it supports peace and justice issues from climate related things, to workers rights to immigrant rights.” Freshman said coming to support the festival will not only be good for the community but good for you as well.

The fair features over 100 local crafters, selling beautiful hand made items. Each item is unique and one-of-a-kind. There are many options for those looking to purchase gifts for the holiday season.

The Plowshares Craftsfair & Peace Festival is happening Saturday & Sunday, December 7th and 8th at Nottingham High School, 3100 East Genesee Street, in Syracuse. It runs from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and 10:30am to 4:30pm on Sunday. Due to limited parking, it is encouraged to attend on Sunday. Ticket prices range from $2 to $5 but anyone under the age of 16 and over the age of 65 are free. Learn more at peacecouncil.net.