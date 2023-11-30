(WSYR-TV) — If you like craft fairs, clear your calendar this weekend. The 53rd Annual Plowshares Craftsfair and Peace Festival takes place at Nottingham High School.

Carmen Viviano, a member of the Plowshares planning committee and 11-year-old Ruby White, an honorary committee member and budding crafter joined Bridge Street to talk about the event.

It takes place Saturday, December 2, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, December 3, 2023 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Nottingham High School in Syracuse.

For more information visit www.peacecouncil.net/plowshares.