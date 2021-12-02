Plowshares Craftsfair & Peace Festival Celebrates 51 Years

Get your holiday shopping done at the 51st Annual Plowshares Craftsfair & Peace Festival on Saturday, December 4th, and Sunday, December 5th..

With over 120 vendors this year’s event will take place at the NYS Fairgrounds in the Science & Industry Building. Syracuse Peace Council Member Lanny Freshman says Plowshares is a community where people come to have a nice time.

There will be COVID-19 protocols in place. You must have proof of vaccine or a negative COVID test within 72 hours. Masks will also be required.

For more information, you can visit, PeaceCouncil.net/Plowshares.