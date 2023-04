(WSYR-TV) — Have you ever wanted to yell in a library? Petit Branch Library Manager Carol Johnson and poetry bash M.C. Mickey Mahan join us to discuss the upcoming poetry event this weekend. The event is open-mic and light refreshments will be served. Of course, “paper air poems” and poetry “horns” will be provided!

The bash will be held on Saturday, April 15th from 2:00pm-3:00pm at 105 Victoria Pl, Syracuse, NY. For more information, visit www.onlib.org.