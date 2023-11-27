(WSYR-TV) — As we have seen and heard, animal shelters are full. Aside from adoption there are other ways you can help.

Wanderers’ Rest Humane Association is hosting its Poker Paws & Passion Fundraiser. Executive Director Sarah Murdie along with Kennel Attendant and Handler Heather Coston visited Bridge Street. They brought adoptable dog Dexter, who is a pit-hound mix and the shelter’s longest resident.

The fundraiser will help the shelter with operating costs which include food and supplies.

Paws and Poker will take place Saturday, December 2 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Theodore’s Restaurant in Canastota.

For more information, visit WanderersRest.org. You can also find them on Facebook.