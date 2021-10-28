Politics & Pasta: Popular Election Day Dinner Offering Delivery & Takeout

Election Day is a great opportunity for learning, and at one Central New York school, it’s not all about politics.

At Cathedral Academy of Pompei, students also learn about community involvement and civic engagement – and about meatballs!

“We’re talking close to 5,000 meatballs and we have a group of volunteers that will be in this weekend and will be rolling and rolling and rolling” says Father Daniel Caruso.

They’ll all be served up at Our Lady of Pompei’s Spaghetti Supper, which has been an Election Day tradition for more than seventy years.

“We’re so excited to be able to have the event this year again” says Colleen Rosenthal, a parishioner, tech teacher and parent. “We are guaranteeing 2,000 meals. We’re doing delivery and curbside pick-up again for safety, so we don’t have anybody in the building, and we are so excited to get this going.”

Organizers shared these fun facts about the annual dinner:

Over 4,000 meatballs are hand-rolled

Close to 200 gallons of sauce is made

650 pounds of pasta is cooked

200 loaves of Italian bread are made to serve

Meals will be available for both delivery and pickup at the school, which is located at 915 North McBride Street in Syracuse. A single meal is $10, a half tray (feeds 6 people) is $50, and a full tray (feeds 15 people) is $100.

All meals come with spaghetti, meatballs, salad, bread, and dessert.

Call 315-422-8548 or 315-422-7163 to place your order.

“It’s one of their major fundraisers, but it’s also an opportunity for the community to come together to give witness I hope to those in the political world that we don’t all have to agree, but we can work together for a common purpose and we never fight over spaghetti!” adds Father Caruso.