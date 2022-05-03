The Pompey Lions Club invites you to eat, drink and support their local mission in honor of the Central New York community.

Membership Chair Chris Compeau says there is plenty to taste and enjoy at the weekend event and many great prizes too.

13 vendors with a variety of spirits and food will be on hand along with 40 themed baskets for a silent auction, and a 50/50 raffle. All proceeds will go to benefit the local community as well as international causes including scholarships for local high school seniors, he adds.

The Pompey Lions Club will host a local tasting and evening out on Saturday, May 14th from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Pompey Rod and Gun Club. There is a $10 donation at the door and Chris adds that there will be plenty of local beer, wine and food to try.

To learn more about the event and to support the local Lions Club, visit them on Facebook.