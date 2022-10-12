(WSYR-TV) — The way technology has advanced in this day and age sports really can be for everyone. Case in point is the game of power wheelchair soccer.

Peyton Sefick of CNY United joins Bridge Street now to share details about the sport and their upcoming event this weekend.

There are many people across the world who feel they aren’t capable of playing sports and competing due to their disabilities. However, that’s not the case for those involved in power wheelchair soccer.

The Power Soccer Association is a mobility soccer game, similar to a typical soccer game, played with electric wheelchairs. This association builds lifelong relationships and gives folks in wheelchairs a chance to compete.

The CNY United team will play in the tournament at North Syracuse Junior High this Saturday and Sunday.

To learn more about the sport and our local team, visit PowerSoccerUSA.org/Teams/CNY-United.