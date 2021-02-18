Powering Our Lives: Local Store Celebrates National Battery Day!

Across the United States, February 18th is a day set aside to celebrate the items that power our lives: batteries!

“We use National Battery Day to remind everybody that they have tons of batteries in their lives and that they need to recognize whether or not they are working” says Bob Giardina, owner of Battery World of Syracuse and Vestal.

Giardina says some batteries date back to the 1700s. Today, they power almost everything in our everyday lives.

Battery World of Syracuse and Vestal offers a huge selection of batteries to choose from. If you’re not sure what you need, their team members including ‘Battery Bob’ can point you in the right direction.

When it comes to your car, they offer free battery testing and free installation on newly purchased batteries.

Click here to visit Battery World of Syracuse and Vestal’s website.

You can also stop into their stores at 5820 East Molloy Road in Syracuse and 1801 Vestal Parkway East in Vestal.