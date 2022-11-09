(WSYR-TV) — This month, we’re checking in with folks over at David’s Refuge to let you know that self care is not selfish. In fact, it’s vital to staying healthy and being able to be there for others.

Rory Lawrence, program and outreach director at David’s Refuge, demonstrates self care and shares some tips for stretches that can be done while seated.

Rory says that simple movements such as stretching can have a huge impact on lowering stress. When we get stressed, our muscles tend to be tense in areas such as our necks, shoulders, and backs. Stretching can help to release some of the tension that builds up in these areas, and it can also increase circulation and flexibility.

David’s Refuge is celebrating caregiver month all November long. On Nov. 18, David’s Refuge will be holding a Caregiver Summit and Wellness Retreat with over 150 caregivers. There will be presenters and wellness sessions, and Rory hopes that caregivers will walk away feeling empowered and valued.

Rory is passionate about self care because she is a mom to her son who has cerebral palsy and feels that taking the time to care for herself allows her to give her all to her family.

or more information about self care and information about the upcoming Caregiver Summit and Wellness Retreat held by David’s Refuge, you can visit DavidsRefuge.org.