(WSYR-TV) — Every Wednesday this month, we are focused on self-care. With November being National Family Caregiver Awareness Month, our friends at David’s Refuge are helping us to focus on ourselves.

Rory Lawrence, the Director of Guest Services shares how we can practice self-care in nature.

It can be as simple as taking some time in your own backyard.

Throughout the month of November, we will talk about the signs of caregiver burnout and the ways to practice self-care.

Learn more about David’s Refuge at DavidsRefuge.org.