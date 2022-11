(WSYR-TV) — The biggest little game in the nation is making its way to Yankee Stadium tomorrow. It’s Cortaca! Bridge Street took the opportunity to have a finger football game and predict tomorrow’s winner.

The 63rd annual Cortaca game kick off tomorrow, Nov. 12 at 12 p.m. It is available to watch on YES Network. Both teams are currently undefeated with a 9-0 record.