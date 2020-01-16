Prepare for nostalgic activities at this year’s heart walk kickoff

The American Heart Association is changing things up at its annual kickoff event for the 2020 Syracuse Heart Walk. Organizers encourage participants to plan for fun activities with an emphasis on activity.

Heart Walk director, Denise McGraw offered insight into what participants can expect, “so you want to come comfortable, maybe wear you sneakers and just be ready to have a lot of fun. Maybe some nostalgic activities that we used to do in the past. Maybe get your heart rate up just a little bit.”

The kickoff event features fun exhibits, healthy snacks, a chance to gather information about the Heart Walk, and time to meet with fellow Heart Walk participants and leaders.

This year’s Heart Walk is happening Sunday, April 19, at the SRC Arena on the campus of the Onondaga Community College.

