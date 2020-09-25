Prepare For Syracuse Game Day At Wegmans

From food platters to gameday apparel no matter how you are celebrating Syracuse Wegmans has you covered. There are a variety of options to create a safe and fun at home tailgating experience this year. You can also order ahead on the Wegmans Meals2Go app for safe curbside pickup, delivery or carryout.
To learn more about Wegmans and Meals2Go you can visit, Wegmans.com
