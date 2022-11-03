(WSYR-TV) — After a long campaign season, one of the brightest parts of Election Day is Our Lady of Pompei’s traditional all-day spaghetti supper. Their 73rd Annual Spaghetti Supper is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and it’s back in-person after a couple years of take-out.

Folks from Pompei have a large team of volunteers to help pull the celebration off each year. To be sure that all of the meatballs are uniform in size – the secret is ice cream scoops! Scoop some up and release into your hand, then think snowball, pack the meat to shape it, and then roll out. That’s how they roll, cook, cool, count and pack to await the big day.

The 73rd annual Spaghetti Supper is Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cathedral Academy at Pompei School.

The cost is $12 for adults, $7 for children, and free for those five and under.

Call 315-422-8548 to place your order (take out and delivery includes pasta, sauce, meatballs, salad, dressing, bread, dessert).