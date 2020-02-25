Preserving the Gustav Stickley Home

For 120 years the Stickley’s have been hand-crafting furniture right here in Central New York. In an effort to preserve the family’s beautiful interior designs, a campaign to save the home has been underway. The exterior of The Gustav Stickley House, located in the Westcott neighborhood of Syracuse, has been restored. Now the campaign is looking to raise money to preserve the interior.

Current Interior Of Stickley House

Rendering Of Restored Stickley House

Renovation of the interior includes turning the home into a museum to showcase the craftsman interior. “It’s an interesting story because he bought the house in 1900, and Christmas Eve 1901, the house burned. so when he rebuilt it, that was the first example of that craftsman interior, that now is famous everywhere,” explained Joanie Mahoney, the project’s capital campaign co-chair. “I’ve been in the house and it’s remarkable how much it is the way it was when Gustav Stickley originally designed it.”

“Restoration is not like building a new home. It’s expensive,” said Amy Shook-Perez from the Gustav Stickley House Foundation Board. “There are preservation covenants that have been laid down from the state who has been part of the funding for this and we have certain standards that we have to meet so it is expensive. You hear 2.2 million and you say, ‘that’s crazy it’s not a mansion.’ But it is a preservation of history.” One that, Mahoney added, is extremely important for the community. “This is one of the real points of pride for Central New York, and I think we have to be careful that we don’t take for granted those things, this opportunity to preserve this piece of history that’s important to people everywhere,” said Mahoney. “We don’t want to make the mistake that has happened in the past where we have taken properties like this down.”

The Capital Campaign Kick-Off Fundraiser is being held on Thursday, March 5 from 5pm to 8pm at the Everson Museum of Art. For more information on the event, plus history on Gustav Stickley and the house, visit GustavStickleyHouseFoundation.org.

