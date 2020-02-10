Preventing Coronavirus and Influenza

The coronavirus has been making headlines around the world with possible cases reported at Cornell University which may make many in Central New Yorkers concerned about the illness. “I think the concern that everybody has is really that we don’t know a lot more than we know,” said Dr. Stephen Thomas, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Upstate Medical University. However scary the coronavirus may be, influenza could pose a greater risk at the moment.

There have been around 20 million flu illnesses in the United States and over 200,000 people admitted to the hospital this flu season. According to Dr. Thomas, the flu will reach its peak within the next two weeks, so it’s important to get the flu shot. Vaccines do more than just prevent illnesses. “What [people] don’t talk about are the other benefits of vaccinations that we know about. The shot helps with the prevention of severe disease, as well as helps making the flu manageable.”

It’s not too late to receive the flu shot. Many local pharmacies offer the flu shot, or you can check with your own health care provider.

