(WSYR-TV) — President of the Syracuse Auto Dealers Association Rich Burritt and Vice President of Bill Rapp Inc. Brian Rapp join Bridge Street to promote the annual Syracuse Auto Expo. This year, the Charity Preview will be held on February 15. The tickets are 150 dollars per guest and 100% of your money will be donated to a local charity of your choice.

For a great cause, delicious food and a look at the world’s most impressive automobiles, visit autoexposyracuse.com.