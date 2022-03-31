On Sunday, March 27, Price Chopper/Market 32 launched a World Central Kitchen fundraising program for Ukraine and invited the entire Central New York community to take part. Throughout the next five weeks, the supermarket chain will raise money to support World Central Kitchen’s food relief efforts in Ukraine to serve hot, nourishing meals around the clock in cities across Ukraine and at border crossings with Poland, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova.

Price Chopper Vice President of Public Relations Mona Golub says many across the state of New York have watched in horor as the events in Ukraine have unfolded and the organization knew they wanted to do something.

“We’re food people. Our higher purpose is to help people feed themselves and their families so it seemed natural for us to connect with World Central Kitchen, a phenomenal non-profit that’s feeding the refugees,” she says.

Cashiers in its 130 stores will ask customers if they would like to round up the change in their transactions to the nearest dollar in support of World Central Kitchen’s efforts. Price Chopper/Market 32 will match all donations up to $25,000.

“As millions of Ukrainians flee their homes and country to escape the devastation, they face a daunting, uncharted journey. Many are traveling for days without food. In response, World Central Kitchen is providing hot, nourishing meals to those seeking refuge in major points of entry across Eastern Europe. As a company whose higher purpose has always been to help people feed and care for themselves and their families, we want to help Chef Jose Andres and his team get food to these people,” Mona adds.

To make a contribution today, stop in to any Price Chopper/Market 32 location and simply round up when you check out or make a donation. Donations will be accepted through the end of April. To learn more visit, PriceChopper.com.