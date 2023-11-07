(WSYR-TV) — There’s great excitement in the air, as Famous Artists’ Broadway-in-Syracuse brings Disney’s “Aladdin” to the Landmark Theatre this week.

We have a chance to one of the people making the magic. The actress who brings “Jasmine” to life on the national tour: Senzel Ahmady.

Princess Jasmine is a dream role of hers.

“Jasmine was everything to me as a little girl. She was my favorite Disney Princess because she was the only brown Disney Princess that I got. So growing up she was always my representation. Aladdin was always one of my favorite movies to the point where I forced my parents to name one of my little sisters Jasmine and she is Jasmine.” Senzel Ahmadi, Actress

The national tour of Disney’s “Aladdin” opens November 8, 2023 and runs through November 12, 2023 at the Landmark Theatre. Get more information at BroadwayInSyracuse.com.