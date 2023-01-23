(WSYR-TV) — Driving a car carries a great responsibility, but have you ever thought about the responsibility you have when you sit in the passenger’s seat? This week is National Passenger Safety Week, and here to explain it is a woman who’s dedicated her life to safety on the roads: Candace Lightner, the founder of “We Save Lives.”

The campaign mobilizes passengers to speak up when they’re with someone who is driving dangerously – impaired, distracted or being aggressive on the road. Passengers themselves made up 62 percent (nearly 27,000) of traffic fatalities in 2021.

We Save Lives is an umbrella organization of more than 50 highway safety advocates, law enforcement agencies, companies, local, state, national and international organizations, victim’s/survivor groups, and others who want to stop the carnage on our highways.

Candace Lightner founded MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) in 1980 after losing her 13-year-old daughter Cari to a multiple repeat offender drunk driver.

Candace stresses the importance of driving with your undivided attention. Any type of distraction may greatly increase the risk of getting into a crash. The issue is becoming more critical as deaths on our roads and highways continue to spike.

You can get more information and sign the “Courage To Intervene” promise at NationalPassengerSafety.org.