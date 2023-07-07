(WSYR-TV) — We are back in the kitchen with Melissa, this time doing a little produce challenge cooking with parsnips.

Ingredients:

1 ½ pounds parsnips 700g

1 tablespoon flour

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 ½ tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon butter

3 cloves garlic peeled

¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper

3 sprigs fresh thyme optional

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375°F/190°C.

Peel or wash the parsnips and trim the ends. If the parsnips are large, cut them in half lengthways or into ‘fingers’..

Add the parsnips to a large pot of water, bring to the boil and cook for 5 minutes. Drain and pat dry with a clean tea towel.

Toss the parsnips with the flour, then lay them out on a rimmed roasting pan in a single layer.

Drizzle with the oil and honey.

Dot small knobs of the butter around the pan, add the garlic cloves and season with salt and pepper.

Roast in the oven for 20 minutes, then turn them, add the thyme sprigs and cook for a further 5-10 minutes or until the honey roast parsnips are golden and cooked through.

Serve warm.

Cut parsnips into fry shapes for best results. This can be done by cutting the parsnip in half, then slicing it into thin strips that are about ¼ inch thick. Then, cut those strips into small fry-like shapes.

If the parsnips are too thick, they will not cook evenly and may not be as crispy. Purchase medium-sized parsnips that are a similar size to carrots.

Toss parsnips in a bowl with all of the ingredients before baking. This will help them evenly absorb the flavors and get crispy on the outside.

If your parsnips are thicker than ¼ inch, you may need to bake them a little longer.