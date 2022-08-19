(WSYR-TV) — Some college students have already made their way back to campus, and high school students are just a couple weeks away from doing the same. With that means lots of work for those looking to get back in the swing of fall sports. To ensure that work pays off, it’s important to prepare your body for pre-season training.

Doctor Rex Gido of the Guthrie Sports Medicine team shares advice on injury prevention and the proper way to get ready for the upcoming season.

First, he recommends scheduling an appointment with your health care provider before starting any new sport or physical activity. Get a pre-participation sports screening and know your medical history.

Though it may seem obvious, it’s important to know a lot about the sport you will be playing. Learn the rules and what equipment is needed. Talk to the coach about expectations so you know what to prepare for on your first day.

Cardio is important for anyone trying to be healthy and get in shape, but it’s especially important for athletes. Dr. Rex reminds folks to jog regularly and try calisthenics. Start slow, then gradually build intensity.

What’s also important for both athletes or anyone else looking to improve their health is to get enough sleep, stay hydrated, and eat well. It may seem simple, but these few tricks can work wonders in improving your mind, body, and overall wellness.

For more information, visit Guthrie.org.