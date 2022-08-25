(WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair is a place to have fun with friends and family. At this year’s State Fair, you can also give back to the community.

Project Linus is a nonprofit organization that began with the mission of providing handmade blankets to underprivileged children. They started with small beginnings in the 1990s, and now, their impact is being felt across all 50 states.

At the 2022 Great New York State Fair, families can share a valuable lesson with kids as they enjoy the food, music, games and fun. Project Linus has its own booth located in the 4-H building, where anyone attending the Fair can participate in blanket-making for those who need it most.

Karen Monnet-Lathrop is part of the Onondaga Chapter of Project Linus and shares details on how to get involved.

To learn more, visit ProjectLinus.org.