Prom season is back, after what many students say felt like forever, and as teens gear up to get all dolled up to dance, Lifestyle Expert Valery Lodato says there are some fun trends emerging this year.

From picking the perfect tuxedo, to donning some sparkle that won’t break the bank, Valery shares some great ways to get the look you want.

Find The Right Tuxedo Fit

For a night he will never forget, how about some unforgettable tuxedos and shoes? At PerfectTux, there is a color, design and pattern for every guy personality, even blinged out shoes you can sport on the dance floor!

Picking the Perfect Prom Dress and Staying on Budget

Finding the right dress can be tough, especially with sky-high prices, but Valery says there’s a popular resale app that can help. Queenly offers a huge selection of “gently loved” dresses to choose from, made by top designers at a fraction of the retail price. With more and more teens embracing secondhand shopping, Queenly may be the perfect place to find your dream dress this year.

Complete Your Look With The Right Makeup

For the first time in a long time prom-goers can go to the dance maskless, so makeup is a big deal this year. To celebrate, bright colors are on the palette this season and Beautie Social has some of the hottest trends that you can get made up with. Val says you can also pair your palette with Vapour Beauty‘s Bronzing Powder. Get your glow on and highlight your face for the big night. The best part, it’s a vegan powder, that’s clean, sustainable and gives back too.

Add Some Sparkle To Your Special Night

Glam up your dress with some unique and trendy jewelry. TIJN offers the latest trends in jewelry fashion at low prices and they also carry eco-conscious shoes and bags too. To learn more and start shopping today, visit TIJNHome.com.







