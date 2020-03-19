Pure Market and Eatery Connects People With Food

Closings
Restaurants have been severely impacted by COVID-19, having to close their doors to diners and only being able to offer takeout and delivery.

Chef Luke Houghton of Pure Market and Eatery says he’s making every effort to help people stay connected with food through their catering, home meal and delivery programs.

They are located at 10 East Genesee Street in Auburn, and are open for business as usual. Hours are 7am to 6pm Monday through Friday, and 8am to 2pm Sunday.

