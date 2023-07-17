(WSYR-TV) — It’s estimated that 4.8 million people are sex trafficked in the United States each year, with New York State ranking among the top ten states for trafficking. Pastor Rich Ryfun and Donna Sims joined the show to shed some more light on this serious topic and what they are doing to help.

Love 146 continues to journey alongside children impacted by trafficking today, and strives to prevent the trafficking of children tomorrow. Love 146 connects the dots to understand how vulnerability operates in the lives of children and intervenes both to care survivors who have been harmed. The goal is to prevent harm from happening in the first place.

The run/walk is $50 for adults and $35 for children 12 and younger. Day-of registration is available as well for the event happening July 22. For more info, head to love146.org or you can find Believers Chapel on Facebook.