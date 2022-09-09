(WSYR-TV) — It’s been an eventful week both globally and locally. The world is saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British Monarch. She was queen of England for 70 years. News of her death came out only hours after news that her doctors were concerned for her health.

Under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle, the British royal family’s estate in Aberdeenshire, the Queen passed away peacefully at age 96. She was comforted by members of the royal family, including her four children, before she died.

Ten days of mourning have begun in Great Britain, and condolences are coming from around the world.

It’s almost the 21st anniversary of 9/11. Onondaga Community College just sent word of a remembrance ceremony at 2 p.m. at their 9/11 memorial site, near the Whitney Applied Technology Center. That’s just one of many observances planned around Central New York to remember the tragic day in American history.

In lighter news, the start to the NFL season has been nothing but exciting for Buffalo Bills fans, of which there are many here in Syracuse.

The Bills won big last night in the NFL season opener against defending Super Bowl champs, the Los Angeles Rams.

The Bills won 31-10 against LA on their own home field in 90-degree weather. Both teams struggled with turnovers throughout the game, but ultimately, the Bills’ offense and defense was strong enough to pull off a sound victory over the defending champs.

Many Twitter users are rejoicing as Twitter has finally announced the ‘edit button’ feature to the social media platform. Since Twitter’s start in 2006, there has been no way to edit a Tweet. For users, this meant there was no opportunity to fix typos. Now, that’s all changing.

This marks perhaps the biggest change for the social media platform since its inception.