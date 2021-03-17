Quizzing Steve With Irish Trivia on St. Patrick’s Day

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, we put Steve to the test to see how much he knew about Irish-American traditions… in Central New York and beyond. Here are some of the questions. Check the video for the answers.
SYRACUSE TIES
- This Mission: Impossible actor starred in “Born on the Fourth of July,” but he was actually born on the Third of July here in Syracuse.
- This Mission: Impossible actor is the eldest of four brothers, and son of a Central New Yorker.
- Bishop Grimes grad who is the voice of “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
- The Addams Family’s “Uncle Fester” was the first guest registered at the original Hotel Syracuse and the son of Vaudevillians from Syracuse.
- Before he made “The Binge” here in Syracuse, he was in “Dodgeball,” “Old School,” and “Wedding Crashers.”
- NASA’s first female shuttle commander is an Elmira native and SU grad.
- TV’s “West Wing” President used to visit Syracuse and the well-known activists the Berrigans.
- This SU Law School grad now works in the real West Wing.
SYRACUSE TRADITIONS
- Founder of the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade.
- What’s notable about the landmark traffic signal on Tipperary Hill?
- Legend has it these schoolboys stoned the Tipp Hill traffic light anytime the city tried to put the red light over the green.
- Home of the Leprechaun Door and the Subterranean Green Beer Tanks.
- Name an Irish mayor of Syracuse.
- What’s the charitable arm of the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade?
- What are the colors of the flag of Ireland?
- What CNY food tradition is said to have started in the brine tanks of Liverpool?
Steve did himself proud! See how well you do.