Quizzing Steve With Irish Trivia on St. Patrick’s Day

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, we put Steve to the test to see how much he knew about Irish-American traditions… in Central New York and beyond.  Here are some of the questions.  Check the video for the answers. 

SYRACUSE TIES 

  • This Mission: Impossible actor starred in “Born on the Fourth of July,” but he was actually born on the Third of July here in Syracuse. 
  • This Mission: Impossible actor is the eldest of four brothers, and son of a Central New Yorker. 
  • Bishop Grimes grad who is the voice of “SpongeBob SquarePants.” 
  • The Addams Family’s “Uncle Fester” was the first guest registered at the original Hotel Syracuse and the son of Vaudevillians from Syracuse. 
  • Before he made “The Binge” here in Syracuse, he was in “Dodgeball,” “Old School,” and “Wedding Crashers.” 
  • NASA’s first female shuttle commander is an Elmira native and SU grad. 
  • TV’s “West Wing” President used to visit Syracuse and the well-known activists the Berrigans. 
  • This SU Law School grad now works in the real West Wing. 

SYRACUSE TRADITIONS 

  • Founder of the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade. 
  • What’s notable about the landmark traffic signal on Tipperary Hill? 
  • Legend has it these schoolboys stoned the Tipp Hill traffic light anytime the city tried to put the red light over the green. 
  • Home of the Leprechaun Door and the Subterranean Green Beer Tanks. 
  • Name an Irish mayor of Syracuse. 
  • What’s the charitable arm of the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade? 
  • What are the colors of the flag of Ireland? 
  • What CNY food tradition is said to have started in the brine tanks of Liverpool? 

Steve did himself proud!  See how well you do. 

