Quizzing Steve With Irish Trivia on St. Patrick’s Day

The Mohawk Valley Frasers are a familiar site around Central New York, especially at Celtic cultural celebrations like the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade and the CNY Scottish Games at Long Branch Park. This has been a difficult year for them, as it has been for so many artistic organizations. The pipe band is a competition band, and doesn’t really lend itself to virtual performance. Jim Engle has been involved in Pipes and Drums for over 40 years, and shared the history of the band with us.

In 1973, four pipers from the western Mohawk Valley created a new pipe band in Rome, NY. The new band was incorporated as the 78th Fraser's Highlanders and performed and competed in spectacular and authentic uniforms. The band's attention to historic detail, coupled with their outstanding playing, made them popular performers at historic sites such as Fort Ticonderoga and Fort Ontario.