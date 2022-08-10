(WSYR-TV) — The race is on to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion in our community — literally. RACE For Equity is a road race to bring home that message and raise money for nonprofits.

This event is the first of its kind. Organizers of the fundraiser asked ten dynamic leaders across the community to participate in a car race that will raise funds to help promote diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Business leaders were asked to think about equity within their organizations, and how people can help in different ways.

They’re looking to raise $50,000 total, with each of the ten drivers being asked to raise $5,000. The money will be sent to various nonprofits in an application process. RACE for Equity is set for August 25 at Pine View Run in LaFayette. To learn more and donate, visit RaceForEquity.net.