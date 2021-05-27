Rachael Ray Gives Shoutout to CNY Store

When Rachael Ray’s house burned down last summer, owner of Fringed Benefits Amy Burns wanted to do something and cheer her up.

The local home design store sent Rachael a care package featuring Syracuse-themed décor. That care package made it on the show and was showed to Ray’s audience during her “Mail Time” segment.

With the store closed due to the pandemic, Amy wanted to stay busy. They started with a room renovation for frontline workers and then opened an online store with free delivery. Once COVID-19 protocols eased up and they were able to social distance they started having pop-up shops.

They featured local artists including Elliot Mattice who creates art for Dinosaur Bar-B-Que. Burns and Mattice collaborated to create a Syracuse-themed print that can be put on towels and pillows.

Fringed Benefits is in the Wegmans Plaza located in Fayetteville. You can learn more by visiting, FringedBenefitsDesign.com.