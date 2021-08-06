Racing Season Is Underway At Saratoga Race Course

The racing season is underway at the Saratoga Race Course and if you haven’t had the chance to make it out you still have time.

They are gearing for another weekend of racing with one of its main events of the season on Saturday, August 7, Whitney Day. The annual event is the premier race for older horses in the country. Before the season ends, Saratoga Race Course will also have their Runhappy Travers on Saturday, August 28.

For more information and to buy tickets you can visit, NYRA.com/Saratoga.