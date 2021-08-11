Racker Rivals Big Red Charity Hockey Game Set For August 14th

A spirited exhibition-style hockey game that pairs NHL Stars, Cornell Hockey Alumni and local celebrities, is returning to the ice for its eighth year.

A robust roster of current and former NHL players and hockey legends are ready to get back on the ice including two-time Stanley cup winner Dustin Brown, current Tampa Bay Lightning player Daniel Walcott and U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Richter to name a few.

All proceeds from the event will be put towards early childhood services at Racker. the organization, which has been running for nearly 70 years, offers support opportunities for people with disabilities through every stage of their life.

Tickets for Racker Rivals Big Red are $10 at the door. Kids seven and under are free. Tickets are available now at www.racker.org/hockey or at Tompkins Trust Company locations in Ithaca, Trumansburg, and Cortland. All attendees must wear a mask and be able to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination.

In addition to buying tickets, community members can support Racker by pledging their favorite player at www.racker.org/hockey.