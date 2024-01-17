(WSYR-TV) — With the start of the new year, there’s a lot of focus on self-improvement, as it should be, but another area to add to the list home improvements with a focus on making sure your home is safe. January is Radon Action Month, so Tom Woodford and Bobby Evans from the Woodford Brothers Inc. are spreading the word about what you should know.

They share the following pieces of information:

Like Carbon Monoxide, Radon cannot be seen, smelled, or tasted.

About 21,000 Americans every year lose their lives to lung cancer with radon being the main culprit among non-smokers in the country.

The Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Surgeon General urge everyone to create mitigation plans to protect their health by continuously monitoring indoor air quality.

These test kits can be purchased at home improvement stores, online retailers, NY State health offices, or local radon companies.

Professional testing is encouraged by a licensed radon specialist.

Government health agencies advise that all homes, schools, and other facilities be tested for radon to safeguard occupant health.

Once you are aware of what levels you have in your home, reach out for professional help from your local radon mitigation experts.

Health authorities have proved that a standard radon mitigation system can help reduce radon levels immediately after installation.

Learn more from the Woodford Brothers about radon mitigation at woodfordbros.com/radon-gas-mitigation.