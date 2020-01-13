Rainbow of flavors in this Meatless Monday recipe

Chef and educator at Wyllie Fox Farm and founder of LOFO, Abigail Henson, encourages people to shift their focus from eating meat to eating vegetables at least once a week. The plant based chef made a wintry mix of rainbow roasted root salad with a maple cayenne seasoning for an easy meatless Monday dish.

Maple Cayenne Roasted Rainbow Root Salad

Butternut Squash

Watermelon radish

Rainbow Carrots

Turnips

Parsnips

Brussels Sprouts

Red Beets

Chioggia Beets

Scallions

Kale

Lime

Farro

————

Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Pre-heat oven @ 425

Dice in bite-sized pieces (size of a quarter)

Toss in bowl with avocado oil, generous shimmer of salt, cracked pepper, maple sugar (another farmer’s market find) and touch of cayenne or red pepper flake (to your liking)

Put in oven and roast for about 25 minutes.

Pull from oven and let cool slightly.



Rinse and destem kale. Cut into 1 inch squares. On medium heat heat avocado oil in sauté pan. Add kale, shimmer with salt, grate zest of lime over it as it transforms to vibrant dark green. Toss with tongs.

Place wilted kale on plate and top with roasted veggies, squeeze small section of lime atop and garnish with chopped scallions. For additional substance – use brown rice, quinoa or farro as a base.



For farro: in small sauce pan combine 1 cup farro, 2 cups water pinch of salt. Bring to boil. Cover, lower heat for 25-30 minutes. Do not lift cover or stir during process.

Remove lid, fluff with fork.