Raise Awareness About Heart Disease on National Wear Red Day

On National Wear Red Day, many shades of red are worn to support and raise awareness for women’s heart health.

Despite the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, cardiovascular disease remains the number one killer of women. Heart Disease Survivor Kristin Rubino is this year’s local ‘Go Red For Women Chair’ and she encourages all women to know the risks.

While the disease has been historically associated with men, the American Heart Association is trying to get the message out about every woman’s risk. Learn more about its initiative by clicking here.

