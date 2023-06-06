(WSYR-TV) — Sports fans will tell you; it is not how you start a race, but how you finish.

And the United Way of Central New York is kicking it into high gear as they wrap up their campaign with a “raise” to the finish.

Evelyn Ingram of Wagmans is the United Way Board Chair and set a healthy goal for donations.

“In 2023, 65 programs at 26 local nonprofit agencies covering the spectrum of human needs — hunger, education, homelessness, and more – are depending on United Way of CNY support to operate. I’m asking for your support to help us fulfill that promise. Your financial support, at any level, will make a difference.”

The one-month campaign has a goal of raising $500K in donations to United Way of CNY before the 2022-2023 campaign ends on July 1, 2023.

You can do your part and help the United Way of CNY by clicking “Give” on the United Way of CNY website or text to donate by sending the message “RaiseCNY” to 85511.