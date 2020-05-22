Raising Awareness About Pre-eclampsia in CNY

When Jackie Terribile gave birth to her first-born son nearly 15 years ago, she never imagined that she would suffer from pre-eclampsia. For Terrible, her pregnancy was normal, but her delivery was far from that. She says she arrived at the hospital to learn she was suffering from pre-eclampsia.

Terribile’s story is just one of many when it comes to the disorder but it’s not often talked about. For Terrible, a big part of her own recovery was knowing and trusting her own body. Despite her first-time delivery experience, she went on to have a second child. The second time around, she says, she was more equipped with the knowledge to know the signs and symptoms.

May 22 is known as pre-eclampsia awareness day and because the disorder can develop without any symptoms, experts say it’s important for all pregnant women to understand what their own bodies are going through. Kathleen Miller-Murphy, is the Director of Women’s Health Integration at Crouse Health and she says that for some women, symptoms can present themselves.

Some signs can include:

Severe headaches

Changes in vision

Upper abdominal pain

Nausea and or vomitting

Shortness of breath

The Crouse Health Foundation has furthered its own local efforts to help raise awareness. The Crouse Health Pre-eclampsia Awareness Fund helps women through programs and support. To learn more about how you can help visit Crouse.org/donate.