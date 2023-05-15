(WSYR-TV) — Mother’s Day has come and gone, but the focus on new moms in still front and center at Crouse Hospital.

One in five women suffer from anxiety and depression before, during and after pregnancy. Crouse has programs to help families through those challenges. Kathleen Miller Murphy is the director of women’s health integration for Crouse Health, and Dr. Christine Kowaleski is reproductive psych nurse-practitioner.

Anxiety and Depression are the number complication of pregnancy.

The Crouse Family Support Program serves women all over the State, offering support before, during and after delivery to families.

There’s help available from the Crouse Health Family Support Program. Check it out at Crouse.org/services/maternity/familysupport.