September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Prostate cancer is the number one cancer diagnosis among men. It’s estimated that 260,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer every year.

Thankfully, prostate cancer can be tested and screened, and if it is caught at an early stage, it can be cured.

Dr. Shing Chin of Hematology-Oncology Associates of Central New York recommends beginning regular checks for symptoms and abnormalities around the age of 45.

There are also blood work tests that can catch prostate cancer at an early stage, which can be life-saving for men who have prostate cancer but aren’t showing symptoms. It’s also one of the very first tests done in men who do have symptoms of prostate cancer.

