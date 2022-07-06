(WSYR-TV) — For patients in need of bone marrow and blood stem cell transplants, waiting for a matching donor can be a long process.

During the month of July, Bob Falkenburg, a 13-year Leukemia survivor, will be biking along with a team of 5 other Leukemia survivors to raise funds and promote awareness.

Bob was able to find his donor match through ‘Be the Match’. While in the hospital, Bob decided that he would dedicate his life after his transplant to do whatever he could to help.

Bob was able to find a donor easily through Be the Match. For some, however, it’s not that easy. There is a call for more donors, especially those who are not white and of European dissent. Matching is tied to DNA types, so donors from underrepresented groups are needed.

The July bike tour is called a “Tour de TC,” or a tour of different transplant centers from Buffalo to Philadelphia through Boston, Cape Cod, and Martha’s Vineyard. The purpose of the ride is to raise hope for those battling Leukemia, as well as raising funds for medical and travel costs for patients.

To donate to the cause or ride with the survivors, visit bethematch.org/ride. To join the registry, visit bethematch.org/join.