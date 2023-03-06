(WSYR-TV) — Pedaling for Paige is an indoor spinning event that works to raise funds to fight pediatric cancer in Central New York. Here to preview what’s in store for this year’s event is Paige’s dad, Chris Arnold, and Jennifer Huntley, the PBR Director of Development.

This year’s event is happening later this month, Saturday, March 25th, from 9am to 1pm at Elevate Fitness Dewitt, 5791 Widewaters Pkwy. All proceeds go towards the Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.

To find out more information about Pedaling for Paige, visit: pbrun.org.