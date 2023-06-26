(WSYR-TV) — Rapid Response Monitoring repays the community by granting three scholarships to Highschool Students with a Technology Scholarship Program to advance the youth’s knowledge. Kristin Bullard, the Senior Manager and Recruitment and Talent Projects for Rapid Response, join us to share the monitoring company’s’ effects to better adolescents’ future in New York State.

The tech company picks lucky local students to receive a scholarship to help them pursue their college education. The company engages in the community here in Syracuse which leads the students to apply with an application which includes a resume and transcript along with three essays.

The company takes pride in knowing its contestants. Rapid Response brings in the applicable students and their families into their headquarters located in Syracuse. The students and family members tour the building along with an interview with both the tech team along with talent department.

For more information, check out rrms.com.