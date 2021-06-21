Re-lighting The Spark In Your Relationship

If you feel your marriage or relationship has suffered because of COVID-19 and the added stress the pandemic has brought, there are things you can do to re-light the spark!

Best-selling author and life coach David Essel says first, couples should make time to do an activity together, at least once per week.

“When there’s complementary activities, just once a week, you know, that you do together, there’s a partnership” says Essel. “So even if you’re struggling, you know, give yourself a break and do something together.”

Essel, a Central New York native and Syracuse University alum, says it’s also critical for both people in the relationship to do something separate, also on a regular basis.

“When you move apart and maybe someone is taking photography lessons and someone is taking tennis lessons, when you come back together, you have something to share, something new, right? So, it can create some more passion in the relationship.”

Essel says couples can also read a book together and talk about it as they do. That can help create dialogue.

In some cases, Essel says couples should seek professional help to get their relationship back on track.

“Number one is if you see a pattern for more than 30 days of consistent arguing on a weekly basis, even if it’s just once a week, that’s a sign that we need help, because that pattern will easily be repeated.”

Click here to learn about David’s books, online workshops, and how he might be able to help you.