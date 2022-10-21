SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — East Syracuse Chevrolet is under new ownership, but they are determined to maintain the community reputation they’ve built over generations.

The dealership is now part of the West Herr ownership group, extending its reach from the Buffalo and Rochester markets.

Sales manager E.J. Jackson says East Syracuse Chevy is excited about participating in West Herr’s annual Food Drive and Turkey Giveaway before Thanksgiving. West Herr has pledged to give away $100,000 worth of turkeys across their markets this holiday season… including over 250 turkeys in Central New York.

In addition, anyone who drops off a non-perishable food item at the dealership between now and November 12 will be entered in a drawing to win a football signed by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

They give away five footballs across their dealerships.

East Syracuse Chevrolet is located on Bridge Street in East Syracuse.