Read Along With Us: Bridge Street Book Club Announces September Pick

In early August, when Golden Bee Book Shop Owner Casey Rose Frank joined us to talk about her local shop, we came up with a fun way to get excited about books. And new this month, we’re starting our very own Bridge Street Book Club.

The book club is a great way for readers to meet online and to have a fun discussion about books from various genres and we’re excited to read along with you. September’s pick follows the story of a group of pensioners who set about solving the mystery of the murder of a property developer in the luxurious Cooper’s Chase retirement village. As four friends meet weekly to discuss unsolved crimes, their bond is formed and together they form Richard Osman’s story titled “The Thursday Murder Club.”

“Thursday Murder Club” is available for purchase at Golden Bee Book Shop, located at 305 Vine Street in Liverpool. You can also purchase it online through Bookshop, an online retailer that supports local bookstores. Find Golden Bee by clicking here.

And we invite you to read along with us and share your thoughts about this month’s pick on Facebook and Instagram too. Happy Reading!