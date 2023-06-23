(WSYR-TV)– Just because school is out doesn’t mean the learning has to stop. Tom Walters, Communications Director of OCPL, and Laura Major, the Programming Librarian, talk about the different summer reading programs and events hosted by libraries in Onondaga County.

Each library will have an event with the MOST, a zoo to you, a reading challenge, and many more!

The Manlius Library will have barbers from “Saving Face” that will come to the library on Saturday, the 24th, to give free shaves, trims, and beard-grooming to the fellas. This event will be geared towards older children to adults with short hair.

For more information, check out onlib.org